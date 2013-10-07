Toast Jewelry Set to Expand Production Marked Rise in Demand of the Products in Recent Months

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- California based fashion brand Toast Jewelry is all set to expand their production facility to meet the marked rise in demand of their offerings. If reports are to be believed, the company manufactures all of its products from the San Clemente, CA facility and the additional units would also be produced there.



When contacted, Christy Holmes, a media representative of the company confirmed, “Yes we are working on increasing our production capacity from the manufacturing unit based in San Clemente, CA in the wake of increase in demand of our offerings. This would ensure that the demand is adequately met.” She further added, “The quality would be top notch as per the expectations of the customers.”



Sources confirmed that the sales figures of the company grew by 19% percent in August 2013 and the same is likely to continue. Superior quality, range of design and color options and compatibility with different outfit types are believed to be the major reasons behind the rise in demand. Sources also confirmed that the company is planning to add a range of new color and texture options as well for hair bands and ties and the same would require additional production capacity.



When contacted, Ms Holmes said, “These beautiful, elegant and stylish hair bands by Toast Jewelry are for sporting girls and Fashionista women of all ages. We have band options for thick hair, wavy or blond, brunette and red hair among others. They are able to hold your hair in place despite of the time of the day, the activity you are indulged in and go well with almost all types of outfits you plan to wear.” The offerings by the company are able to hold the hair in place without pulling or tugging due to the super soft elasticated fabric they are made up of.



About Toast Jewelry

Toast Jewelry(http://www.toastjewelry.com) was founded in the early part of 2013. The brand targets young ladies and women across the globe and offer a range of jewelry and hair accessories.