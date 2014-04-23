Headed West Enables Customers to Buy Water Pipes & Get 20% off on Waterpipe Cases During the 420 Customer Appreciation Event

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Headed West announces an opportunity for customers to buy waterpipes and get 20% off on waterpipe cases during their 420 Customer Appreciation Event. Not just the waterpipe cases, but they have many other offers to tempt customers to come and take part in the Headed West event. Some of the best deals customers will find include: entire selection of Aerospace & cosmic grinder at 20% off, select dugout 50% off, Lexico wooden cases 20% off, 20% off on all clothing and jewelry, and even more.



During this 420 Customer Appreciation event held at Moes bar-B-Que, they have organized a bowling tournament for customers, who can win over $4,000 in prizes. And to create an enthusiastic environment, they have invited renowned bands like The Enablers, DJ RARE4M, Adam & Jordan Kinetix, and others for live music performances.



With an aim to provide customers with greater opportunities, they have organized this fun-filled event. This event is not only for sales, discounts and partying, but also to create a bond between customers and Headed West to maintain their valuable relationship.



While discussing the event, a spokesperson from Headed West mentioned, “We can't wait to see the canvas that Your Name in Graffiti (YNIG) ™ has made for our upcoming 420 Customer Appreciation Event!! It is one of the prizes in this year’s raffle!! YNIG are the artists behind our amazing Alison in Wonderland and rock star murals that adorn the outside of our Englewood store!”



A renowned online head shop in USA, Headed West has received numerous accolades from their customers, based on their customer reviews.



About Headed West

Headed West of Denver, CO has been serving Colorado with the highest quality products since 1996. With over 25 years of combined industry experience their staff is both knowledgeable and friendly. Headed West is Colorado's leader in full-service smoke shops featuring a huge selection of smoking accessories including Vaporizers, Hand Blown Glass Pipes & Water Pipes, Hookahs, Rolling Papers, Lighters, Ashtrays, all natural herbal smoking blends, and much more. They have one of the largest selections in the entire state so going somewhere else would just be crazy.



For more information, please visit- http://www.theheadedwest.com.



Contact Details-

4811 South Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Phone: (303)422 2120