Headhunting Challenges for the Next Executive Leadership Role

Headhunting challenges

Executive leaders are a rare beast. These are the people with a wealth of expertise who have also learned how to problem solve and delegate, communicate effectively and use all of that insight to drive growth and value creation within a business. As these candidates can be a rarity, a successful executive hiring process has to overcome a number of challenges. Key among them are:



Current labour and talent shortages: It's no secret that talent pipelines are not flowing as freely and plentifully as in previous years. Especially when it comes to executive leadership roles, talent may appear scarce.



Stiff competition: Every business wants to work with the best people and skillful executive headhunting recruitment is vital to ensuring that your organisation stands out.



Leaders have higher expectations: Whether it relates to work-life balance or compensation, expectations are higher today than they have ever been. This may make it even tougher to entice people away from existing hierarchies and habits.



Who are you looking for? Identifying the right skills balance is one of the key challenges when it comes to filling executive leadership roles. That could be skills such as motivation and problem-solving or time management and specific areas of industry expertise.



Using headhunting recruitment to secure talent

Passing the baton of headhunting to fill the next executive leadership role to the professionals can significantly relieve the pressure on any business - and improve potential outcomes. Headhunting recruitment is a specialist field where market knowledge is high and a headhunter will have access to extensive networks through which to conduct searches. Headhunting professionals have a clear idea of what it takes to be a great leader, both the hard and soft skills, and can help ensure cultural match when it comes to the internal attitudes of the business and how executive leadership roles are filled. Partnering with a firm like Leathwaite ensures access to the resources and skills to overcome the challenges of sourcing talent for the next executive leadership role, improving long-term prospects as a result.



"Headhunting for the next leaders within any business is a vital, yet challenging, task. It's always worth remembering that some of the greatest leaders don't hunt for jobs - they aren't necessarily looking to be found - and it takes skill in headhunting recruitment to track down the most exceptional talent. The expertise and networks that Leathwaite can apply to this challenge means we can streamline and optimise the process for organisations that are currently seeking to fill these high-profile roles." - Rowland Hills, Global Chief Operating Officer



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.