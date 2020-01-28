London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.



A recent report on Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.HUD is a transparent display that presents information in the driver's line of sight without the need to look away from the road. HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications; however, they are increasingly being used in automobiles, commercial aircraft, and other wearables.



The leading market players mainly include:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Saab

Dassault Aviation

Esterline Technologies

Thales Group



The integration of night vision in HUDs will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Night vision HUD systems are built into military platforms or a soldier's wearable gear. These systems use infrared sensors and synchronize the image from the sensors onto the HUD. This provides a monochromatic and illuminated view of the surroundings to the operator. It also reduces the response time of the operators in a dynamic battlefield by eliminating the need to switch between HUD and night vision system to view the infrared imagery. The adoption of night vision HUD systems is increasing because they enhance the mission capabilities of both military platform operators and dismounted soldiers.



Defense contractors and armed forces in the Americas are planning to modernize the current HUD systems with innovative solutions since they realize the importance of system efficiencies. This will boost the growth of the military HUD market in this region since the adoption of advanced HUDs reduces the required training hours during a military training by providing a realistic and holistic training experience.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Market Segment by Product Type



Conventional HUD

AR-Based HUD



Market Segment by Application



Aviation

Automotive

Wearables



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heads-Up Display (HUD). This report studies the global market size of Heads-Up Display (HUD), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Heads-Up Display (HUD) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heads-Up Display (HUD) are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the Heads-Up Display (HUD) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Heads-Up Display (HUD) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025



Chapter 2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional



Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market

3.1.1 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018



