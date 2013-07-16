Headsweats Now Introduces High Quality and Latest Custom Hats for Customers

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Headsweats, a lauded online caps store now introduces high quality and latest custom hats. These hats are especially custom embroidered and available in numerous designs.



Headsweats allows customers to avail special offers when ordering in bulk. If one orders upto 100 pieces, the customer can choose from a wide selection of in-stock colors. In case, order is above 100, additional options like contrast stitching, alternate side panel colors and sandwich bill are available for customers.



The hats and visor caps are designed using high quality fabrics. Some of the commonly used fabrics at this online store are Coolmax fabric, Coolmax terry fabric, and Headsweats’ own proprietary Eventure fabric. These fabrics rapidly wick away moisture from the skin and carry it outside within seconds, leaving user skin dry and fresh even during strenuous exercise.



These visor caps focus mainly upon protecting the eyes, nose and the face, head remains open with them. Visors can be considered an elderly or female friendly option. Apart from these, Headsweats showcases a huge range of cycling skull caps, classic styles caps, logo hats, sports caps, cycling hats and cycling caps.



Headsweats also allows customers to design their own unique cap. They provide an online designing tool to customers that help thousands of customers to create unique, branded and high-quality caps and hats.



About Headsweats

Headsweats Perspiration Technology Headwear was founded in the winter of 1998 by shoe industry veteran and obsessed cyclist, Alan Romick. Frustrated by the perils of heavy sweat blindness, migrating sunscreen, and odd sunburn pattern on his head through his helmet, he set out to develop headgear that worked. Encouraged by the constant feedback within the local cycling community, he took the best attributes of what was available and improved on them. Starting with one product available at first in just four colors, Alan’s products quietly became the elite athlete’s secret weapon around the world, eventually expanding to over 17 different products available in over 140 different colors and styles.



