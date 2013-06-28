Headsweats Now Offering Beautifully Designed Visor Caps at Affordable Prices

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Headsweats, a renowned brand among cycling enthusiasts, is now offering its visor caps collection at the most affordable prices. The sale includes its top selling visor cap – Run Supervisor which is available for only $22 at Headsweats official website.



A spokesperson from the online store further speaks about the features of Run Supervisor and states, “The Run Supervisor has the same great features as the popular Supervisor with the Eventure™ woven fabric shell, elastic to ensure a great fit, fabric terry sweatband to keep perspiration out of eyes, and black under-visor to reduce glare; but with the addition of custom sublimation.”



The cap weighs only 2.00 ounces, is machine washable and can be purchased by using the following stock keeping unit: 7760-426, via Headsweats secure and safe online transactional process. Customers can also order the caps in quantities.



Headsweats also offers customers an option to design their own cap on ordering quantities of 36 to 100. “You can choose from a wide selection of in-stock colors for quick turn-around,” mentions a spokesperson about custom hats.



“Orders over 100 hats or visors get additional options like contrast stitching, alternate side panel colors, and sandwich bill. The store also ensures its customers to provide them the most qualitative range of products that effectively prevent heavy sweat blindness, sunburns, and other problems.



About Headsweats

Headsweats Perspiration Technology Headwear was founded in the winter of 1998 by shoe industry veteran and obsessed cyclist, Alan Romick. Frustrated by the perils of heavy sweat blindness, migrating sunscreen, and odd sunburn pattern on his head through his helmet, he set out to develop headgear that worked. Encouraged by the constant feedback within the local cycling community, he took the best attributes of what was available and improved on them. Starting with one product available at first in just four colors, Alan’s products quietly became the elite athlete’s secret weapon around the world, eventually expanding to over 17 different products available in over 140 different colors and styles.

