Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Headsweats offers exquisitely crafted and custom fitted hats and visor caps for the greatest level of comfort. They design and customize their offerings as per clients’ specifications and requirements and deliver exactly what they want. Their collection of custom hats and visor caps comes in a range of styles, designs and made up of the most technologically advanced Coolmax fabrics.



Their custom hats come in various standard sizes to fit every person's head, both men and women. They design and stock custom fitted baseball hats, tour de France hats and offers a wide selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and designs for custom hats. They have been serving clients with their logo hats and custom baseball caps and have retained great importance in promoting various brands.



Their online hat shop also offers customization blending clients’ imagination and their creativity to deliver the most fascinating hats and visors. Their visor cap ranges also offer some stunning pieces with crisper designs and color combinations and cater to a wide range of Sports Cap requirements from golf to cycling.



Headsweats.com has been one of the most renowned brand, especially in sports circle and has been continuously designing and creating some of the most prolific to offer their clients a range of options. They cater any order from 36 to 100 or more and deliver finely detailed designs and colors as specified by the client. Their custom hats are not only fun to wear but also offer a great comfort and style.



About Headsweats.com

Headsweats creates unique, branded, high-quality customized hats and visors. Starting with one product “The Cotton Classic” available at first in just four colors eventually expanding to over 17 different products available in over 140 different colors and styles. The Headsweats line includes washable, airlight, supremely wicking hats that now dominate the triathlon, rowing, adventure racing worlds. http://www.headsweats.com continues to work relentlessly to bring the most cutting-edge, advanced and fun headwear products to new markets for construction workers, chefs, police forces, snowboarders, and marathoners alike.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.headsweats.com



Contact Address:

11711 Lebanon Road

Cincinnati, OH 45241

P: 513.791.5088

F: 877.791.5658

info@headsweats.com