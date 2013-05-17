Headsweats Offers High-Quality Cycling Caps and Hats for Moms on Mother's Day

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Headsweats, a one stop online store for caps and hats, on the occasion of Mother's day is offering custom cycling caps for moms with their “just for mom's” range. It is one of the most popular and comfortable hat, in classic style.



The cycling caps are made of the coolmax fabric that create maximum air flow and moisture transfer. This run hat with a flat front panel is perfect for custom logo which can be used for promotional activities. Nonetheless, its weight is less 2OZ and comes with an adjustable rear buckle with ponytail portal and most important its machine washable.



Apart from their “just for mom's” range, Headsweats offers a fine line of cycling caps, cycling hats, cycling skull caps, custom made hats and caps, classic styles caps, logo hats, sports caps and much more. Their cycling caps and cycling hats are of great quality and are also available in numerous designs.



However, the hats and headgear from Headsweats are distinctive and create a fashionable impact but still are ideal for under helmet use. The cycling skull caps like “Sweattech Skull” can be considered as second generation of an under the-helmet range. This classic cap can be used like everyday winter beanie, as they are made of medium weight and moisture wicking Eventure fleece.



Above all, company also has custom made hats which are made according to the specifications and desires of the customer. At Headsweats, they've helped thousands of customers create unique, high-quality, branded customized hats and custom cycling caps. They also provide customers with an option to design their own unique hat or cap.



About Headsweats

Headsweats Perspiration Technology Headwear was founded in the winter of 1998 by shoe industry veteran and obsessed cyclist, Alan Romick. Frustrated by the perils of heavy sweat blindness, migrating sunscreen, and odd sunburn pattern on his head through his helmet, he set out to develop headgear that worked. Encouraged by the constant feedback within the local cycling community, he took the best attributes of what was available and improved on them. Starting with one product available at first in just four colors, Alan’s products quietly became the elite athlete’s secret weapon around the world, eventually expanding to over 17 different products available in over 140 different colors and styles.



