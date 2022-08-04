Heal a Woman to Heal a Nation Co-Founder Joins Living Strong Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2022 -- Through years of service to organizations such as Butterfly Sistas Mentoring & Leadership Academy, and Mayor's Young Women in Action Initiative, Mothyna has gained over 15 years of mentoring experience and has worked with 100,000+ girls and teens. Even with her busy schedule, she mentors youth to this day. Mothyna was awarded the 2009 Governor's Award for Volunteer Service in Maryland. In 2013, she was also recognized as one of 50 Leading Women in Maryland by The Daily Record.



Join Dr. Veirdre Jackon on the Living Strong: Flip Side of Adversity Radio Show on Voice America with guest co-host, Mothyna! They will explore how to enter a new era and thrive. Join the conversation on June 23rd @ 5 pm EST and be prepared to walk away renewed and with a flip-side point of view!https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/138580/passion-purpose-and-pumps-black-women-in-business



Listen live on August 4th at 2 pm PDT | 5 pm EDT or Listen on Demand:



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity



About Dr. Veirdre Jackson

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion - to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. Dr, Jackson is an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of combined experience. She has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community-based initiatives, built ministry teams, and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations, and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women, and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.