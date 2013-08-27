Heal Your Mojo Experts Series Tele-Summit Provides Free Advice, Wisdom, Healthy Living, and Healing

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- “Heal Your Mojo” Tele-summit “We are grateful to present twelve incredible experts, authors and speakers, who share their journeys for the benefit and personal growth of others,” says Jennine Weist Certified Craniosacral Therapist and founder of the “Heal Your Mojo” Tele-summit.



“Heal Your Mojo” Tele-summit on September 24, 25 and 26, 2013, is a new and powerful free series for personal development, featuring twelve of the most exciting speakers. The series is designed for all ages, personal growth, business, creative types, entrepreneurs and spiritual enlightenment. Listeners will take away volumes of expert information for free. The series will also be available for downloading at a modest price.



The Free Tele-summit, features Chellie Campbell, Aila Accad, RN, MSN, Suzanne Skurlock-Durana, CMT, CST-D, Cass Phelps, Sue Frederick, Sheridan Kennedy, Kate Mackinnon, Suzy Prudden, PK Odle, Alan S. Questel, Dr. Diane Sandler and Lynn Berryhill sharing over 12 hours of practical tools, tips and secrets that they have learned through their years of life and business experience.



Speaker topics include: Energy Healing and Shamanic Skills, Cellular Yoga, Feldenkrais Professional Training Programs, Feng Shui, Weight Loss, Body/Mind, Craniosacral Therapy, Power of Gemstones, Talking to the Other Side, Taking Back Your Biochemistry and Immune System Through Nourishment and Financial Stress Reduction.



Register for the Tele-summit and receive a Free download of “Tea Break for the Soul” from author Nicola Salter visit http://www.healyourmojo.com.



For a review copy, interviews or information, please contact Ron Arciaga at 310-577-8660



Contact: Ron Arciaga ron@visualdesignagency.com, 310-577-8660, Web: http://www.healyourmojo.com