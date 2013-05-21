Healing Hearts, Saving Lives Only at Parkway Heart and Vascular Centre Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Asia Pacific has a new heart centre that can cure and treat any known heart disease today, with the latest technology diseases from early heart attack symptoms and more. It is located in the heart of Singapore and welcomes patients from across the globe. Here is one of the best heart centres in the globe.



heart specialist and other cardiologists are available here, where patients can feel secure in the hands of professional heart doctors aside from the breath taking modern environment that welcomes any patient and visitors.



There are many categories and sub specialists when it comes to cardiology with varying skills and fields in this centre in order to provide the best and top rated treatment to any heart problems or vascular disease in the safest, efficient, and timely manner.



They have a one-of-a-kind technology that can treat a patient in a quick manner and in a sterile environment. It is the only one created in the world today and PHVC is proud of their unique innovation and technology. They believe that people who suffer from heart ailments shouldn’t have to endure the pain and misery of the disease, there are ways to treat heart diseases and the best comes from PHVC.



At the beginning of their opening, they gave away Centum Cardio to the first 100 member of their newsletter, a vitamin supplement that supports the well-being of the heart, another great innovation from Centrum.



About Parkway Heart and Vascular Centre

Parkway Heart and Vascular Centre is one of the leading heart centres in the world that offers treatment to cardiovascular diseases. Their technology and skill are top notch coming from amazing doctors such as Dr Peter Yan and more.



Contact:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Peter Yan

Contact Phone: (65) 69330988

Contact Email: enquiry@phvc.sg

Website: http://www.phvc.sg/

Complete Address: Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, 38 Irrawaddy Rd, #09-59

Zip Code: 329563