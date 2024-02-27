Healing the Journey & Living the Dream

Phoenix, Az -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2024 -- Episode 12 of Soul-2-Wellness Radio will be featuring four special guests that Host Cathy Thurman has had the honor of having as clients for multiple years. These guests will be sharing their personal stories on how they benefitted from energy medicine, holistic trauma work, and utilizing some of the life coaching tools that Cathy has shared on the Soul-2-Wellness Radio show.



Her guest, Humberto Alabado has had a long-standing career as a Singer-Dancer Performer and Director of shows. He spent his youth traveling the world with Up With People and performed in three Super Bowl Half-Time Shows.



Guest, Robert Macomber is a multiple Grammy and Emmy Award winning Sound Engineer, as well as an accomplished guitarist.



Guest, Caitlin Reed is an aspiring Michigan State University Student, majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice and is currently researching the effects of the justice system on juveniles and their families.



Guest, Cassidy V. (wishing to remain anonymous) is a Mother, Life Coach, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur.



Join us on Tuesday, February 27 @ 4 PM PST to hear how these individuals overcame personal hardship and are now living their dreams.



