Ashville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Healing Magic International, a hypnotherapy practice in San Diego, CA, is pleased to announce the launch of their website to help people cope with the effects of long-term abuse. The website named http://www.HealingFromEmotionalAbuse.com has articles and information on abuse that, even when not physical, carries equal amounts of damage and shame for the victim. The website also provides access and information related to the Healing Magic International hypnotherapy practice operated by Judie Keys, CCH.



Judie Keys says of her use of hypnotherapy to help people cope with abuse, "I’ve had clients that were worth millions and because of the abuse, ended up homeless until they realized they do have the control to help themselves out of the abuse. Through building up their self esteem through hypnosis, they were then able to move forward in their life and create what they wanted to do."



Clients can find answers to numerous questions about the subject of abuse, emotional, physical and sexual. On the website visitors can find and use a questionnaire titled, "53 Clues to Recognize Abuse". The questionnaire provides a summary of typical tactics used in each type of abuse.



Judie Keys describes some the dynamics of the abuse she encounters, "If an abuser controls all the money, the one that is caught in the abuse cycle might not have any access to funds to get themselves out. They are so emotionally damaged they think what they've been going through is normal. A client of mine had money when she met her husband but because she grew up in abuse she handed over all her money to him and he used it the way he wanted and he used up all of their money.



"She did get an inheritance from her mother and was able to go into therapy and once she was stronger and her self-esteem was better, she was able to leave him and start a new life.



"Abuse is all about the emotional damage that is put on the person that is being abused. Even if the person that is being abused controls the money side of things, they are so emotionally damaged that they get stuck in that relationship through guilt or promises that have been made."



ABOUT HEALING MAGIC INTERNATIONAL

Located in San Diego, CA, and headed by Judie Keys, CCH, Healing Magic International is a leading provider of hypnotherapy services. Judie Keys specializes in empowering gals and guys to heal from the abuse in their Lives. Her practice has been in business for over twenty-one years, where she has worked she to help both millionaires and those who have less improve the quality of their life.



Judie Keys has over seventeen certifications. These include: Time Line Therapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Core Transformation, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) and more.



