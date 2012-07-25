Health and Fitness Workouts Recommends Leaving the Gym for the Beach This Summer

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Resource site Health and Fitness Workouts encourages people to take their athletic training routines outdoors this summer.



“Break away from the monotony of gym workouts. Go to the beach and participate in various exercise routines such as bicycling, volleyball, swimming, and so on while enjoying the outdoors,” site founder K. Chatman said.



Seeing the outdoor scenery in itself puts forward many health benefits, particularly to one’s mental well-being. Also, the beauty of a natural environment makes for a great incentive to work out again. The abundance of sand also facilitates quality exercise.



“Use the sand to your advantage, as it serves as a great resistance to your workouts. Sand forces one’s muscles to exert more during aerobic workouts in a way that a flat surface could not,” Mr. Chatman stated.



For example, running on sand typically takes greater effort than running the same distance on a paved road. One may continue running into the water for added intensity.



“You can even use the sand for strength training. For instance, you can fill a bag with sand and perform squats, lunges, and push-ups,” K.A. Chatman asserted.



Pull-ups another form of strength training can be performed by grabbing onto a stable and firm bar at the beach that can support a large amount of weight. You can fill a backpack with sand for added resistance and perform pull-ups as well.



There are other activities one can do on the beach besides running and strength training. Pilates and yoga can be easily done on the shore and are good exercises to perform to increase flexibility.



“The beach is also a great place to practice cartwheels, handstands, tumbles, and other acrobatic moves. Some dancers and gymnasts go to the beach strictly for these purposes,” Mr. Chatman concluded.



About Health and Fitness Workouts

Health and Fitness Workouts is a website at http://healthandfitnessworkouts.com/athletic-training/ that focuses on exercise and exercise equipment. It also shares information for how individuals can alter routines in various places including fitness centers.