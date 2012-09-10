Health and Safety Top Concern in San Diego Water Damage Situations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Health and safety concerning green antimicrobial products used in San Diego water damage, flood and mold removal remediation companies should be of top priority in homes where pets, children and the elderly live, says Gold Coast Flood Restorations certified mold remediation specialist, Joe Colombo.



According to Joe, antimicrobials play an important and ongoing role in public health and safety. To ensure these products continue to be effective against pathogens after registration, he says the EPA has created the Antimicrobial Testing Program (ATP), which collects and tests samples from manufacturers, stores and distributors.



"The efficacy test methods, which provide a rigorous challenge to the product, adopt a high standard to ensure that products will be effective even when extremely high pathogen levels are present," says Joe.



"When an antimicrobial product is on this list, it simply means that it is currently under review by the EPA and does not mean there is a problem with the product," adds the company's spokesperson, who over the years supports an environmentally green practice, using the product Benefect Botanical Disinfectant, which has been reviewed many times under this program.



According to Joe, if a person has ever worried about the antimicrobial products that her or she uses, can rest assured the products are suitable for use around children, pets, the chemically-sensitive or the elderly, and most importantly, are environmentally responsible and sustainable.



Due to these health-friendly benefits from the Botanical Disinfectant technology, Joe says the active ingredient is the highly specialized yet all natural Thyme Oil. "In nature, plants produce germ-killing 'essential oils' to protect themselves from invading microbes, similar to how our bodies produce antibodies for our protection," says Joe.



Joe has recommends and supports the fact that Benefect is a revolutionary blend of antimicrobial extracts, particularly from the herb Thyme, and achieves remarkable efficacy without using any traditional synthetic chemicals.



As a groundbreaking botanical technology, Benefect has proven, according to Joe, to kill over 99.99% of bacteria and surpasses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efficacy requirements for broad spectrum hospital disinfectants.



For further information on mold removal services and prices using green chemicals such as Benefect, please call 888-373-9243 or visit Gold Coast Flood Restorations, the San Diego water damage and mold removal remediation web site at http://www.goldcoastflood.com.