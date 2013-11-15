Health and Wellness in Finland - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Health and Wellness in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- While volume sales were sluggish in many categories in 2012, retail current value sales saw healthy growth. However, value sales did not exceed the growth in 2011, despite the raised sweets tax in January 2012, which affected much of health and wellness and gave the market a strong boost. On the other hand, retail value sales increased strongly in 2011 due to increasing production costs (which settled down in 2012) as well as the introduction of the sweets tax. The slower volume and value...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Finland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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