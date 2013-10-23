Health and Wellness in Hong Kong, China - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Health and Wellness in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Increasing health consciousness among consumers drove the performance of health and wellness in 2012, with consumers continuing to embrace various categories of health and wellness products. While consumers were generally unfazed by the unstable economy and slowdown in 2012, in terms of their demands for health and wellness products, some consumers still limited their intake of health and wellness beverages and chose packaged food variants instead.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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