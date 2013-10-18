Health and Wellness in South Korea - New Study Released

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Health and wellness value sales continued to show a strong performance in 2012 with a 10% increase in current terms. Fortified/functional recorded the highest increase in value sales of 12% in current terms, followed by organic with 9%. Consumers continued to look for multifunctional effects from health and wellness products, and, as a result, it became important for manufacturers to develop new functional ingredients to attract consumers. Meanwhile, beauty was one of key words in the industry...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in South Korea report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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