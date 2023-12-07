NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Health and Wellness Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Health and Wellness market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bayer AG (Germany), Brunswick Corp. (United States), Danone SA (France), Nestl SA (Switzerland), Procter & Gamble Co. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Abbott Laboratories (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LOral (France), General Mills, Inc. (United States).



Definition of the Report of Health and Wellness

The Health and Wellness Market encompasses a diverse and expansive industry dedicated to promoting and enhancing overall physical, mental, and social well-being. This market is characterized by a wide array of products, services, and activities designed to support and optimize health, fitness, nutrition, mental resilience, and holistic well-being. Key segments within this market include fitness and exercise equipment, nutritional supplements, wellness tourism, healthy food and beverage options, mental health services, mindfulness and meditation practices, and preventive healthcare solutions. Consumers increasingly prioritize proactive measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle, leading to a surge in demand for products and services that cater to preventive health and wellness.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Health and Wellness Food (Functional food, Naturally health food, Better-for-you (BFY) food, Food intolerance products, Organic food), Health and Wellness Beverages, Wellness Tourism (Domestic, International), Beauty and Personal Care Products (Makeup & Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care), Preventive and Personalized Health, Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, and Other Equipment)), Application (Cure of Disease, Keep Fit, Lose Weight, Others), Industry Verticals (Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Thermal and Mineral Springs and Spas to Treat Various Mental and Physical Conditions

Growing Trend of Gym Membership in Younger Population



Opportunities:

Huge Demand for Organic Food and Dietary Supplements

Increasing Consumer Focus on Health and Increasing Household Income in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness

Growing Store Presence of Health and Awareness Products

Key Developments in the Market:

On 6th May 2019, Brunswick Corp., the parent company of Life Fitness, Rosemont, Illinois, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fitness business for approximately 490 million dollars in cash. The Fitness business includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards.

On 25th April 2019, Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a leader in science-based nutritional solutions, has announced its collaboration with Virtual Health Partners, Inc. (VHP), a virtual health and wellness company. The companies have joined forces to launch the innovative COPES™ (Cancer Oriented Personalized Eating & Emotional Support) program, a revolutionary virtual platform designed specifically to provide nutrition and wellness support for patients with cancer.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Health and Wellness Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Health and Wellness market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Health and Wellness Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Health and Wellness

Chapter 4: Presenting the Health and Wellness Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Health and Wellness market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Health and Wellness Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



