Health and Wellness Market Research - Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- This research is specially designed testimate and analyze the demand and performance of the health and wellness market in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The report covers all the major segments of nutraceutical and cosmoceutical tidentify, analyze and provide in-depth analysis, market revenue, trend analysis and statistically refined forecast for the following segments covered.



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Nutraceutical Market



Functional Food



- Probiotics Fortified Food

- Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food

- Branded Ionized Salt

- Branded Wheat Floor Market

- Other functional food



Functional Beverages



- Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks

- Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks

- Noncarbonated Drinks

- Other functional beverages



Dietary Supplements



- Proteins & Peptides

- Vitamins & Minerals

- Herbals

- Non-Herbals

- Other Market



Cosmoceutical Market



By Product



- Skin Care Cosmoceutical

- Hair Care Cosmoceutical

- Injectable Cosmeceutical

- Lip Care Products

- Tooth Whiteners

- Other Cosmeceutical Products



By Ingredients



- Antioxidents

- Sunscreen

- Acids

- Enzymes

- Proteins

- Botanicals

- Other Cosmeceutical Ingredients



By Channels



- Store-Based Retailing

- Grocery Retailers

- Non-Grocery Retailers

- Chemists / Pharmacies / Drugstores

- Health Food Shops

- Mass Merchandisers

- Other Non-Grocery Retailers

- Non-Store Retailing

- Direct Selling / MLM

- Internet Selling

- Home Shopping

- Vending



Regions Covered



- Russia

- Ukraine

- Kazakhstan



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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