Health and Wellness Tourism in Austria - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Health and Wellness Tourism in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Wellness hotels are usually marketed as offering pure relaxation and rejuvenation for the body, mind and soul, as well as a mixture of health and wellbeing treatments, a gourmet culinary experience and top quality service. Many outlets offer daily activity programmes with fitness experts. These programmes include many organised activities for families, singles and couples alike, ranging from early morning pilates and aerobics, to cross country skiing, Nordic walking tours, hiking tours, water...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness Tourism in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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