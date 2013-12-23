Health and Wellness Tourism in Belgium - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Health and wellness tourism is still very underdeveloped in Belgium, compared with neighbouring countries such as Germany. It seems that Belgian tourism organisations and companies have not yet fully recognised the full potential of this type of tourism. In 2012 there was continued retail value sales growth, although development was pressured by the economic recession. Nonetheless, the difficult economic times saw many consumers look for ways to unwind from the stress of everyday life. Health...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness Tourism in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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