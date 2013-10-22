Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Health and Wellness Tourism in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The health and wellness category was strongly affected by the recession and the following economic uncertainty, with revenue, after years of sustained growth, steadily declining over the 2008-2011 period. Sales remained stagnant in 2012 at GBP836 million, but were some 13% below the peak registered in 2007 at GBP960 million.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness Tourism in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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