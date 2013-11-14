Health Appliances for the Health Conscious Generation - wholehealthsupply.com

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Top quality Health Appliances at an affordable price for every household, this is the goal of http://www.wholehealthsupply.com which features health appliances as well as health care products for its customers. Supporting the health conscious generation of today, they supply appliances which help create healthy food, drinks and mixtures for everyday consumption. Juicers, blenders, dehydrator, water distillers along with grain mills and yogurt makers are available on this modern website.



http://www.wholehealthsupply.com promises:-



- Quality products for healthy living

- Detailed information and educational material about each products

- Lowest prices online

- 30 day money back guarantee

- On time delivery

- Proactive customer support



Wholehealthsupply.com not only believes in providing health appliances but also feels it is important to prove how useful these appliances are. Their website provides objective and educational information to buyers to let them make the right decision. The website lists the benefits of every product marketed on their store so that customers know that every product featured will give health benefits. Wholehealthsupply.com believes in building long term relationship and earning satisfied customers as their business base. They provide the best customer support online to answer any queries people may have about their health products.



“I have just turned vegetarian and products like Grain mills and Soy milk maker are used everyday in our kitchen. Most websites featured products which were costly however Whole Health Supply featured reasonable prices with money back guarantee. I bought both these appliances from Wholehealthsupply.com. They delivered on time and what’s more I also learnt how to make them work by contacting the customer service guys. Great service!” Sasha Lambert, New York



About Whole Health Supply LLC

Whole Health Supply LLC is a family owned and operated business. Their mission is to bring quality health appliances to every household in the world. They get their satisfaction by knowing that their products are making positive impact in people’s lives. Their wide range of products is useful to anyone who is a vegetarian, vegan or simply health conscious.



Media Contact:

Name: Debra Toth

Phone Number: 919-946-0724

Address: 200 Caraway Lane

City: Cary , North Carolina

Email ID:- wholehealthsupply@gmail.com

http://www.wholehealthsupply.com