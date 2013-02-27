New Retailing market report from Mintel: "Health & beauty retailing in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Health & beauty retailing in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers health and beauty retailers. This includes sales of all types of goods and services in pharmacies, drug stores, beauty retailers and perfumeries; it excludes sales of pharmaceuticals, health and beauty goods through other retailers. Market volume is number of stores; market value is at total sales including sales tax via stores and directly to consumer. Market size for Health & beauty retailing in Italy is given in EUR and store with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
