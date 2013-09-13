Health Benefits of a Pilates Practice

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The abdominal region is popular in the fitness world as a strong core is typically a sign of a strong body. Core strengthening exercises have advanced beyond the traditional sit-up or crunch, with different forms of exercise such as Pilates offering the same, if not better, results in abdominal training.



Pilates exercises consist of low-impact flexibility and strength building movements focusing on the lower back, abdominals, hips and thighs. Routines are similar to callisthenic exercises, consisting of 25 to 50 repetitive strength training movements. Common misconceptions have led people to believe the practice is only for well-trained athletes. In reality, modern day Pilates is an excellent program for any fitness level and provides numerous health benefits.



Pilates helps increase body awareness, leading to better posture and awareness during any activity. "It is an education in body awareness," says trainer Siri Dharma Galliano, owner of Live Art Pilates studio in Los Angeles. "It changes your shape by educating you in daily life. When you're cooking, brushing your teeth -- the lessons are coming home to pull your stomach in and pull your shoulders down. There is an attention required (in doing the exercises) that changes your awareness.” This increased awareness in posture helps ease back and joint pain, the most chronic complaint among inactive individuals. Another benefit of the practice is that it can be done anywhere, in a minimal amount of time. A series of



Pilates exercises can be done in an hour long class or in as little as ten minutes when time is of the essence. Pilates exercises focus on core strength, creating not only an eye-appealing midsection, but making everyday activities easier to accomplish.



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