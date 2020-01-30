Health Benefits to Drive Real and Compound Chocolate Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- 'Real' chocolate is made utilizing sugar and two different ingredients fetched from the cocoa bean, namely cocoa butter and cocoa mass. Consumption of real chocolates have been linked with reduced chances for cardiovascular diseases and decreased pressure of blood in a handful of population studies. Compound chocolates, as defined by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S, refers to those cocoa products that come with either cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) or cocoa butter substitute (CBS). The vegetable fats are widely utilized and they find more use as compared to hard fats or semi-solids fats like palm Kernel oil or coconut oil. Semi-solid fats remain in the semi-solid state at room temperature.



Increased demand for the product from the confectionaries sector is expected to support growth of the global real and compound chocolate market in the years to come.



Changing Preference of Customers Likely to Bolster its Demand in the Market



There has been a considerable surge in the demand for dark and premium chocolates. This has led to the increase in the promotional and marketing activities related to such premium chocolates. With the rise in the disposable income of people coupled with growing inclination to spend on premium products, the global real and compound chocolate market is likely to witness growth.



Molded chocolates are estimated to exert dominance in the retail sales segment and it will be trailed by countlines. Furthermore, there has been a marked rise in the sale of boxed assortments, which is mostly used for gifting purposes. The discounts in price offered by various hypermarkets or supermarkets are likely to add to the growth of the global real and compound chocolate market in the years to come. Furthermore, an inclination toward healthy eating is expected to support development of the global real and compound chocolate market over the projection period.



Changing preference of consumers that see a shift toward dark chocolates due to numerous health benefits offered by it are estimated to play a positive role in the growth of the global real and compound chocolate market in near future.



Compound chocolates come with various properties of compound chocolate. As compared to with pure cocoa-based chocolates, it is priced reasonably and its ability to harden without any tampering makes it ideal for use in confectionaries, bakery, frozen desserts, and ice creams. This factor plays an important role in boosting the global real and compound chocolate market over the projection period.



Growing Popularity of Premium Chocolates Drives the Market in Asia Pacific



Europe is projected to emerge as a prominent region in the global real and compound chocolate market and the region is expected to continue with its dominance throughout the tenure of assessment. People in Europe are more inclined toward consumption of healthy food, which is why the real and compound chocolate market is likely to expand rapidly. In addition, Europe boasts of a large base of cocoa processing, which is a primary factor determining the future course of the market. Furthermore, use of these chocolates across the food and beverage industry is likely to open up new avenues of growth for the global real and compound chocolate market.



Driven by the burgeoning demand for premium chocolates in India and China, Asia pacific region is likely to generate substantial demand for real and compound chocolate products. Rapid growth of the market in Asia Pacific is ascribed to huge popularity of chocolates and confectionaries amongst the people of this region. These chocolates are increasingly being used additives in confectionary sector of the region.



Top Players Likely to Opt for Product Innovation to Capture Market



Many manufacturers are trying to come up with product innovations and product variations to catch the attention of consumers. With the improvement in the flavors and manufacturing process of real and compound chocolates get better, manufacturers are likely to see more competition.



Some of the major players in the market include Mondelez International, Nestlé S.A., The Hershey Company, Mars Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, and Barry Callebaut AG.



