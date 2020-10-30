Health Beverage Market Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 - Prada, Burberry, Chanel, Coach, HERMS

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Health Beverage Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



the global health beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.80% during 2017-2022.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Health Beverage Market: Coca Cola company, Pepsi Corporation, Nestle, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Britvic, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group and others.



Latest news and developments:



Oct 14, 2020: Nestlé announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT). Joining Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) as a stand-alone business unit called Aimmune Therapeutics, a Nestlé Health Science company, it will manage NHSc's global pharmaceutical business.



"Nestlé Health Science's acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics marks an important milestone in our constant pursuit of innovative, science-based nutritional solutions to support healthier lives," said Greg Behar, CEO of NHSc. "Aimmune's PALFORZIA®, the first medication approved for treating peanut allergy, is a game-changer and it's only the beginning. Aimmune's pharmaceutical expertise and infrastructure will complement our existing research and development to further drive growth globally."



This report segments the global Health Beverage market on the basis of Types are:



Bottled Water



Juices, Probiotic Drinks



Energy Drinks



Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea



On the basis of Sales Channel, the Global Health Beverage market is segmented into:



Online



Offline



Regional Analysis For Health Beverage Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Health Beverage market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



