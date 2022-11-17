NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Health Beverage Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Health Beverage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Coca Cola Company (United States), Pepsi Corporation (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Dr. Pepper Snapple (United States), Britvic (United Kingdom), Organic Valley (United States), The Hain Celestial Group (United States), Haining Kangerfu Health Beverage Food Co.Ltd. (China).



Definition: Health beverage is referred to as the beverage that claims to be beneficial to health. Various fruits and vegetable juices, probiotic drinks, energy drinks are considered to be health beverages. Moreover, ready to drink beverages with low sugar content such as tea and coffee are also considered to be a beneficial beverage for human health. With the advent of growing health consciousness among the consumers, health beverages are gaining rapid traction in these days.



Recently, Coca-Cola Plus is the latest brand to join Coca-Cola Japan's portfolio of Food of Specified Health Use (FOSHU) drinks – a large and growing segment of the Japanese country's competitive beverage market. The first-ever Coca-Cola approved as FOSHU by the Japanese government will roll out nationwide next month in eye-catching white packaging after more than a decade of research and development.



Market Opportunities:

The Growing Consumer Base for the Health Beverages across the Developing Countries



Market Trends:

Energy Drinks Is Becoming More Popular Beverage for Sports and Athletes Category



Market Drivers:

Robust Marketing Activities also booming the Sales of the Health Beverage

Rising concerns about obesity and other health complications have increased consumer health consciousness

Introduction of New flavours and low-sugar varieties by the Manufacturers



The Global Health Beverage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Juices {Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend}, Probiotic Drinks {Dairy Based and Juice Based}, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink {Coffee, Tea}), End Users (Men, Women, Children), Packaging (Tetra, Bottle, Cans, Others)



Global Health Beverage market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



