Health Blog Reveals Phentermine Side Effects Which One Should Be Aware Of

Phentermine is one of the most popular appetite suppressants that has been prescribed by doctors, health specialists and recommended by more and more weight trainers for short term use. Phentermine is available in different brands like Ionamin, Phentermine Hydrochloride (Phentermine HCL) and Phentermine 30mg and 37.5mg. It is approved as an appetite suppressant by the FDA.



But Phentermine will never work without the use of the right diet, an ideal exercise plan and a complete healthy lifestyle change especially in people who are obese and who have been diagnosed with medical illnesses. Phentermine works by directly stimulating the hypothalamus which in turn releases chemicals that reduces appetite; when appetite is reduced a person is less hungry and is less likely to suffer from food cravings. But all good weight loss supplements that work like Phentermine have their side effects. This is why you need to read all about Phentermine side effects before you try it out.



A common negative effect of Phentermine is palpitation. On the initial days that you will use this product, you will feel an increase in heartbeat, agitation, hypertension and even light-headedness. While most experts in the use of this drug say that these are just usual reactions, these may be dangerous and may also be life-threatening especially for people with medical conditions.



Allergic reactions to Phentermine may also be common especially in people who are sensitive to the components of the drug. Reactions like swelling on the eyes, lips and areas of the face, the appearance of hives, severe itching and rashes are all common allergic symptoms to the drug. If these are not immediately attended to then the user may likely suffer from breathing problems and even seizures.



Other side effects of Phentermine are chest pains, bizarre behaviors, hallucinations, mood changes, depression and may even lead to panic and loss of consciousness. The best way to prevent these is to seek medical attention before using Phentermine especially when you have a history of heart problems and other medical conditions. Only a specialist in diet can advise the best appetite suppressant and weight loss medication to use.



Knowing about Phentermine indications and side effects will lead you to better understand how to use this product. Remember that this drug will only work when combined with a healthy diet, an exercise plan and a complete lifestyle change. If you have no knowledge of how to go about these then the best way is to consult a specialist.



About Phentermine

