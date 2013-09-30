"Health Care Equipment & Supplies in Europe" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from MarketLine: "Health Care Equipment & Supplies in Europe"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Health Care Equipment & Supplies in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe health care equipment & supplies market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The health care equipment & supplies market analyzes manufacturers of health care equipment and supplies. The market profile covers disposable equipment and supplies such as syringes, catheters, electrodes, sutures, bandages, implantable prostheses, orthotics and prosthetics; otologic & technical aids such as hearing aids and wheelchairs; ophthalmic equipment such as eye glasses, contact lenses and ophthalmoscopes; in vitro diagnostics such as devices for clinical chemistry, microbiology, immunology and genetic tests; and other equipment such as imaging equipment and films and equipment for radiotherapy, dialysis, endoscopy, anesthetics, etc.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The disposable equipment & supplies segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $48.4bn, equivalent to 43.3% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $136.5bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the health care equipment & supplies market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the health care equipment & supplies market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key health care equipment & supplies market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe health care equipment & supplies market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe health care equipment & supplies market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe health care equipment & supplies market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe health care equipment & supplies market?
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