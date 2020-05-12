Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Health Care Mobility Solutions Market Comprehensive Study" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Health Care Mobility Solutions Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Health Care Mobility Solutions market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.



Top Players in Market:

Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), McKesson Corporation (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (United States)



The constantly growing and evolving medical needs have been the driving force behind the evolution of healthcare mobility solutions. The aim of these solutions is to reduce the healthcare costs and to provide the patients an optimum solution in the least possible time. The simplicity of this objectivity have been successfully achieved by the development of healthcare mobility solutions products and services such as mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms, and mobile applications. Mobility is rapidly becoming an integrated element of the healthcare ecosystem. Mobility solutions can enable efficient patient care, improve response time, enhance workflow efficiency, and increase patient throughput, while reducing costs and risks.



The Global Health Care Mobility Solutions Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications (Apps), Enterprise Mobility Platforms), Application (Enterprise Solutions {Patient Care Management, Operations Management, and Workforce Management}, MHealth Applications), End User (Payers, Providers {Hospitals)



Market Drivers

- Growing adoption of smartphones and tablets in healthcare systems

- Rising focus on patient-centric mobility applications

- Shortage of nursing staff and doctors enhancing the adoption of mobility solutions



Market Trend

- Advanced connectivity to enhance the quality of healthcare solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



