Health Care Plans Stocks Alert: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH), WellPoint, Inc. (NYSE:WLP), Health Net, Inc.(NYSE:HNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH), WellPoint, Inc. (NYSE:WLP), Health Net, Inc.(NYSE:HNT)



Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened its shares at the price of $64.52 for the day. Its closing price was $63.40 after losing -2.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.62 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.89 million shares. The beta of AET stands at1.18.



Aetna Inc. (Aetna) is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company offers a range of traditional and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.



Will AET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH) percentage change surged +0.80% to close at $72.79 with the total traded volume of 3.84 million shares, and average volume of 5.38 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $50.32 - $73.15, while its day lowest price was $71.96 and it hit its day highest price at $72.86.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) diversified health and well-being company.



Why Should Investors Buy UNH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



WellPoint, Inc. (NYSE:WLP) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 1.66 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.17 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $52.57 - $90.00, while its day lowest price was $84.79 and it hit its day highest price at $86.06.



WellPoint, Inc. (WellPoint) is a health benefit company in terms of medical membership in the United States, serving 34.3 million medical members through its affiliated health plans and a total of 65.3 million individuals through all subsidiaries as of December 31, 2011.



Will WLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Health Net, Inc.(NYSE:HNT) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.14 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 638,469.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $30.87 for the day and its closing price was $31.08 after gaining +0.10% for the day.

Health Net, Inc. is a managed care company that delivers managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans.



For How Long HNT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/