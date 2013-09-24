Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Weight gain and weight loss have been heavily debated issues among old people and the older population of overweight Americans, including many people in Wisconsin. Some discourage old people from losing weight over health care concerns involving muscle reduction or bone mass loss, but a new study by researchers with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center found that health care issues, like cardiovascular disease risk and mobility limitations, actually improve when old people lose weight. Diet Doc understands that losing weight can be challenging, especially for their older clients, and have developed exclusive weight loss supplements to make the transition as effortless as possible. Patients taking these specially formulated weight loss supplements have been able to easily lose up to almost a pound of unwanted, excess fat per day without any negative side effects like food cravings, weakness, or fatigue, commonly seen with other diet programs.



As reported on this week by Medical News Today, lead study author Kristen Beavers, Ph.D., M.P.H., instructor of geriatrics and gerontology at Wake Forest Baptist, suggests that there is a new body of research emerging in this area of health care studies. Throughout their study, Beavers, and her colleagues, found that when old people lost weight there were a significant number of positive health care benefits including improved heart health and an increased mobility among the test subjects. With this expanding area of health care research comes a growing number of old people, members of the aging population, who are interested in fast weight loss supplements to help them quickly shed unhealthy weight gain without struggling through any negative side effects. Diet Doc’s natural weight loss supplements allow their clients to see the fast results they desire without having to begin an intense exercise program or severely limit their caloric intake.



Weight loss supplements that have become popular with many old people, and the older population, include Diet Doc’s exclusive appetite controlling shakes that can be used as a simple meal replacement or to supplement healthy, low fat meals. Because these shakes actually stop the body from absorbing carbohydrates, they reduce cravings for unhealthy carbs that cause weight gain that contributes to mobility issues and other health care concerns. And, at less than two grams of net carbs per serving, they promote metabolism while balancing blood sugar through insulin regulation.



Other weight loss supplements that are effective at increasing fat elimination include Diet Doc’s health bars that are high in protein to control the feeling of hunger and the temptation to indulge in fatty, sugary foods. In addition to increasing the rate that patients see results, these fat loss bars are also enhanced with B vitamins to boost fat metabolism while providing patients with an increase in energy levels throughout their day. Diet Doc is not only committed to helping their clients in Wisconsin lose weight fast, they also aim to eliminate weight-related illnesses and diseases to fight the growing costs of health care. With their uniquely designed diet protocol, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight without suffering through any negative side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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