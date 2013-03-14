Health Claim Strategies for Food and Drinks Companies - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Health Claim Strategies for Food and Drinks Companies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- This report considers the implications of the adoption of EC Regulation 1924/2006. In addition to summarizing the results of the new legislation, the report examines what options now face manufacturers in this sector, what strategies can be employed to navigate the new regulations, and what opportunities have emerged due to the changing regulatory environment.
Scope
- Examine the breakdown of the claims evaluation process to date: the winners and losers of EFSA's decisions.
- Assess the breakdown of approved health claims by indication.
- Understand the implications of the new legislation in terms of which health claims will have to be removed from the market.
- Examine how vitamins and minerals can be used to maintain the use of certain health claims.
- Assess the future claims landscape and explore possible market opportunities and challenges.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The claims evaluation process has yielded 222 authorized health claims made up of 87 vitamin claims, 77 mineral claims, 11 fatty acid claims, six fiber claims and 41 "other" claims. Among the vitamins, vitamin C is the absolute winner and most versatile health vitamin with 15 authorized health claims: 7% of the total health claims authorized.
Among the minerals, zinc has been proven to offer many health benefits and has an amazing 18 authorized health claims: 8% of the total health claims authorized. Second best is magnesium (10 claims, 5% of total), followed by calcium and copper (both with eight claims, roughly 4% of total).
Coenzyme Q10 is an example of an ingredient that, despite being associated with energy-boosting benefits, has failed to secure an approved health claim. However, it may be possible for a manufacturer of a CoQ10 product to add 15% of the RDA for vitamin B6 in order to maintain the use of a claim like "provides more energy" or "combats fatigue."
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which ingredients have received approved health claims and which have failed to secure EFSA support?
- Which therapeutic areas have been the focus of approved health claims?
- What are the most notable health claims that have to be removed from the market by December 14, 2012?
- How can manufacturers limit the damage caused by this legislation and potentially maintain the use of health claims?
- How can manufacturers adapt their claims strategies moving forward?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Top 10 Food and Drinks Ingredients Companies
- Vegetarianization Strategies in Food and Drinks
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in G20 to 2016: Market Guide