Growing concerns about obesity and other health complications have increased health-conscious consumers across the globe over the past five years which are driving demand for products in the health drinks Production industry. "Health drinks Market (By Product Type - Bottled Water, Juices, and Soft Drinks; By Distribution Channel – Online, Hyper Market/ Super Market, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others) Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2026, published by Infinium Global Research", the reported study estimated the market for health drinks will reach up to USD 700 billion in 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.06%, over the forecast period (2020-2026).



The Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.



Manufacturers Adopting Acquisition & Expansion Strategies



Health drinks manufacturers have increased brand awareness by introducing new products and expanding ranges, rather than building brand loyalty. In December 2018, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has acquired Horlicks brand from GSK Plc for USD 400 Million for the Indian market. This acquisition has enabled the company to utilize cash on its balance sheet, create value for shareholders, and helped them drive better salience in a local context. In February 2017, a dairy company Danone has new expansion plans in the health-food-drinks (HFDs) segment with the launch of Protinex Grow, a health drink specially formulated for adolescents. As per the company, the launch of Protinex Grow is a unique innovation in the family Health Food Drinks' segment that addresses the specific protein requirements of children during the second growth spurt.



Health drinks consumers by profession



The above figure shows the profession of respondents in the survey conducted for the consumers of health drinks. After analyzing it, we came into results that people who are professional by work are the major consumers of health drinks. They hold more than 30% share in the consumption of global health drinks. It is also seen than Professional workers are more health-conscious. Employed people are the second largest consumers of health drinks. Increasing health awareness is the primary growth factor in this category of people. Students are also significant consumers of health drinks.



According to responses collected from consumers across the globe, we conclude that females consume more health drinks than males. The majority of consumers prefer health drink's for health benefits and to increase energy levels. The majority of consumers prefer bottled water over juices and soft drinks. Moreover, health drinks are consumed almost twice a day by consumers. Consumers also prefer to buy health drinks from hypermarket/ supermarket, and convenience stores.



The Bottled Water and Hypermarket/Supermarket are a Major Revenue - Generating Segment



The report on the global health drinks market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. Based on product types, the market is sub-segmented into sports bottled water, juices, and soft drinks. The bottled water segment dominated the health drinks market owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming bottled water. The factors such as an increase in per capita spending and rapid urbanization are fueling the demand for the bottled water segment. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online, hypermarket/ supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. The hypermarket/ supermarket segment holds a large market share of the health drinks market due to the high consumer base for retail stores.



The Asia-Pacific Region is the Most Lucrative Region for the Health Drinks



Geographically, the global health drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominates the global health drinks market as it holds near about 40% market share of the global market in 2019. The rising health-conscious consumers in developing countries in this region are driving the growth of the market. Countries such as India and China have shown significant growth in the retail sector, presenting major market opportunities for players to expand their customer base in the region. North America is the second-largest market for health drinks owing to high consumption in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. North America is the fastest-growing region for the global health drinks market.



Research Methodology and Data Collection Methods for the Report



Infinium Global Research published reports are based on extensive primary and secondary research methods. The research begins with extensive exploration through secondary sources followed by primary research. With these research methods, we are able to estimate the market size of the health drinks market, to identify the factors that promote the growth in this market as well as the factors that hamper the growth in the market.



The secondary research primarily involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. While the primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents. The primary respondents generally include key opinion leaders associated with Infinium Global Research, internal and external subject matter experts, and professionals and participants from Linkedin, Hoovers, Factiva and bloggers.