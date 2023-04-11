NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2028). The Global Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Avalon Health Economics (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States), Medlior Health Outcomes Research Ltd (Canada), Optum (United States), PharmaLex (Germany), Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) (United States), IQVIA (United States), RTI Health Solutions (United States).



Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services play an increasingly vital role in a drug's approval and reimbursement with payers. It works with a pharmaceutical or life science company that is tasked with generating evidence of the value of a new drug or other intervention for reimbursement and healthcare payers. HEOR services focus on the economic impact of treatments, diseases, and conditions, including the direct costs of medical expenditures and indirect costs. It helps decision-makers such as health ministries, governments, clinicians & payers to adequately compare and choose among the available options. The market is expected to grow in the future due to an increasing pressure to control the rising cost of healthcare and a greater need to demonstrate the value of health care treatments in addition to their efficacy.



Opportunities:

- Growth of Healthcare IT and Analytic Tools

- Rising Demand for Secured Services including Clinical and Preclinical Testing as well as Regulatory Approvals



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Outsourcing of R&D Activities



Market Drivers

- Increasing R&D Expenditure Worldwide

- Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Globally

- Focus of Pharma & Biotech Companies on New Drug Development



Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies



In Feb 2021, PharmaLex, a provider of specialized services for the pharma, biotech, and medtech industries, announced on Feb. 24, 2021, that it has completed its acquisition of ERA Consulting, a consulting firm that provides product development and regulatory support.



Highlighted of Global Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market by Key Players: Avalon Health Economics (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States), Medlior Health Outcomes Research Ltd (Canada), Optum (United States), PharmaLex (Germany), Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) (United States), IQVIA (United States), RTI Health Solutions (United States).



Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market by: by Type (Economic Modelling/Evaluation, Real-world Data Analysis & Information Systems, Clinical Outcome, Market Access Solutions & Reimbursement), Service Provider (Consultancy, Contract Research Organizations, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Biotech/Pharma Companies, Government Organizations)



Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



