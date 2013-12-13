Health Experts Strongly Urge Public to Check if They Are Vitamin B12 Deficient

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The prevalence of vitamin B12 deficiency in the country has alarmed many health experts because the age of those becoming afflicted keeps getting younger and younger. Even children who are 4 years old have been found to suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency. Signs of vitamin B12 deficiency oftentimes include various health conditions such as fatigue, constipation, anemia, weakness, depression, loss of appetite, poor memory, mouth sores, memory loss, asthma and infertility. Many health experts strongly urge people to make sure that they don’t suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency by having a regular consultation with their physician. One problem with vitamin B12 is that some people tend to overlook the signs and symptoms.



Vitamin B12 is essential for many reasons. It helps prevent cancer, promotes healthy skin, helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system, improves brain function and helps in converting carbohydrates into glucose. It is strongly advised that people who are suffering from vitamin B12 deficiency eat food rich in vitamin B12 such as meat products, eggs, yogurt, yeast and more. Additionally, it is also recommended to take vitamin B12 supplements , especially for those who cannot eat meat or are vegetarian. Furthermore, health institutions are launching various campaigns help educate the public about the dangers that vitamin B12 deficiency poses not only in adults but in children as well.



“It is prudent to advise all vegetarian and vegan patients, particularly if they are elderly or anticipating a pregnancy, to consume synthetic cobalamin daily, either by taking a supplement containing B12 or eating a serving of vitamin B12-fortified products.” – Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)



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