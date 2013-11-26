Health Experts Suggest to Take Garcinia Cambogia in Recommended Dosage

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Regardless of how good a weight loss supplement may be, if you are not taking the recommended dosage, then it won’t be as effective. Experts believe that while taking weight loss supplements don’t seem harmful, it is important that you should know the right amount to take in order to improve your optimum health. This is an utmost concern, especially with regards to the use of garcinia cambogia . This is considered a precautionary measure that ensures the safety of any consumer of this supplement. The recommended dosage for garcinia cambogia is to take one 500mg capsule 30 to 60 minutes before each meal or 2 hours after each meal, with an 8 ounce glass of water. Adding calcium and potassium may improve results and both have been added as well.



Garcinia cambogia is a plant commonly found in Asia and Africa. Just recently, researchers have found out that an extract from the plant has an organic compound known as hydroxycitric acid (HCA). HCA can act as an appetite suppressant and fat burner, which makes it one of the top weight loss supplements available today.



Users can lose weight even with minimal diet and exercise, making garcinia cambogia a powerful weight loss supplement. Essentially, it is like a miracle pill for weight loss. It facilitates weight loss by impeding the formation of fats, slowing fat absorption and burning those fats which are already in your body, making it an all in one fat buster.



“I am extremely pleased with the product so far. I have been using it for one week and have already lost two pounds. I also seem to have curbed my craving for bread. Customer service is excellent!” – Steven L, Garcinia Cambogia Plus user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com