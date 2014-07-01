Health Experts Warn Public Against Fake Raspberry Ketone Supplements Being Sold Online

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Raspberry Ketone has been one of the biggest news makers since last year in the field of health science. It is a natural weight loss supplement extracted from red raspberries. According to various researches, Raspberry Ketone is quite effective at helping people lose weight fast but naturally. Its popularity has gone across the globe that more and more companies are now producing Raspberry Ketone supplements. However, health experts strongly warn the public against some Raspberry Ketone supplements that are being sold by companies with no track record or any certifications at all. Based on numerous reports, there are tons of fake Raspberry Ketone supplements being sold online and many consumers have become a victim. The US government are currently after these so-called top producers of weight loss supplements in order to verify the efficiency and safety of their products.



Raspberry Ketone supplements work by stimulating the production of a hormone in the body called adiponectin. This hormone is responsible for the regulation of fat metabolism. Consequently, if you have more adiponectin hormone in your body, the faster natural weight loss occurs. Moreover, it was found out that Raspberry Ketone makes an excellent appetite suppressant as well which is ideal for people who are struggling with weight problems but find it hard to lessen their food intake. More and more people are currently using Raspberry Ketone today that even fitness coaches also recommend it to their clients in addition to their weight loss program.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra is one of the best-selling natural weight loss product today. It is considered by many as one of the most reliable and the best fat buster today. Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra is exclusively manufactured in the United States in a FDA inspected and GMP certified facility thereby assuring you of a top quality health product.



“Raspberry Ketone delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal.” – David B, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



