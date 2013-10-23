Health Experts Warn Public on Buying Garcinia Cambogia

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Ever since the scientific findings on garcinia cambogia and its efficiency in facilitating weight loss was featured on various health shows and fitness magazines, countless similar products have been manufactured almost everywhere. On Amazon, an online shopping site, there are nearly one hundred of garcinia cambogia products for sale. A lot of business owners are taking advantage of the garcinia cambogia name which makes doctors and health experts alike very concerned as to where people are getting these weight loss supplements from.



Garcinia cambogia is a weight loss supplement proven to help people lose up 15 pounds in just 3 weeks. This scientific evidence makes it one of the most sought after weight loss products, simply because you can obtain this result even with minimal diet and exercise. Consequently, there have been a plethora of companies that have been producing ‘so-called’ garcinia cambogia weight loss supplements. However, it was proven that a huge percentage of garcinia cambogia products out there are not effective at all. Moreover, health experts suggest buying only weight loss products from companies that are certified by various health institutions. Health experts also urge people to do some in depth research about a certain product and the company that produces it before they simply click and buy.



“As a weight loss supplements producer, I am aware of the tons of companies out there that have been marketing garcinia cambogia products and other weight loss supplements as well. Many of our clients right now have reported that they have been scammed by these companies in the past. It is always important to ask your physician or fitness instructor first just to have that peace of mind before buying any weight loss product.” – Scott Hayes, Choice Nutrition Supplements



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com