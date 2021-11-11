Innovator and Industry Insider Wendi Michelle Cuts Through the Noise of Health and Fitness with New Paradigm Shifting Podcast

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- Wendi Michelle, author, precision nutritionist, health industry innovator and food and beverage formulator presents thought provoking topics from a passionate perspective with a refreshing authenticity unlike any other health podcast. Her honest insights on the program are inspired by her unique experience working one on one with families, health clinics, wellness centers, food manufacturing facilities, and corporate America. She has built brands and created new products to fill the gaps in the health and wellness industry.



Wendi's passion grew exponentially into several areas of health when she was faced with a life-altering disease that left her unable to walk and fighting multiple organ failures. Doctors insisted that if she lived, the best prognosis was lifetime disability -- but she insisted the human body was capable of complete healing. She proved them all wrong through a tenacious spirit, endless curiosity, and devotion to personal learning, evidenced by tens of thousands of hours of research in multiple fields.



The "Whole, Healthy and Free" podcast series holds the health industry to a new standard by arming listeners with insider information and less commonly discussed reasons diets, workouts, pills and other so-called solutions do not work. The series empowers listeners to make informed, personal choices for real life health breakthroughs. It covers a wide range of topics like nutrition, processed food, trending diets, genetics and epigenetics, brain health, immunity, mental and emotional health, health research, biohacking, research data, alternative medicine and more.



About her podcast series, Wendi Michelle (www.WendiMichelle.com) said, "Everything I do is because I believe people deserve the truth. I believe they should have access to all their options so they can make the best decisions for their best results. I believe people need to know that someone sees them and will speak up behind the scenes in the industry for them and their families when it comes to their health and wellness. It is an honor to represent people this way, one I don't take lightly."

