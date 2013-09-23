Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- People in Miami often head to health food stores for weight loss solutions and the secrets to quickly burn belly fat, but, most often, those same people find that the key to rapid weight loss is not through diet change alone. Diet Doc now offers their clients exclusive hCG diet treatments that work with a low fat diet to burn belly fat and target fat stored in other hard to reach areas like the thighs and underarms. Patients receive unlimited counseling, six days per week, from the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals to develop a meal plan that contains items from health food stores but that also leaves them feeling full and satisfied. This combination of hCG diet treatments and a nutrient rich diet has helped thousands of patients across the United States, including clients in Miami, successfully lose weight and even sustain that weight loss over time.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments contain 100% pure prescription grade hCG with powerful levels of active ingredients to burn belly fat and target stored fat that appears to be unresponsive to diet change and exercise. Where some fad diets promote the use of homeopathic hCG diet treatments, these do not contain levels of active ingredients high enough to provide those taking it with any effective results or burn belly fat. Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments require a valid prescription from a physician because of the quality of their products and the pure levels of hCG contained within.



hCG is a natural hormone that is produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. When the mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat and directs it to the fetus for nutrition. When used as a weight loss tool, in combination with nutritious foods from health food stores, hCG continues to burn belly fat, and fat in other hard to reach areas, but instead of directing it to a fetus, the hCG effectively flushes the fat out of the patient’s body.



Once Diet Doc patients begin taking their hCG diet treatments, they will also begin working with a certified nutritionist who can recommend the best health food stores for foods that burn belly fat. Diet Doc nutritionists will create a personalized meal and snack plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This personalized approach to weight loss allows patients to find health food stores they feel comfortable with and enjoy foods that they have become accustomed to over their lifetime.



Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss protocol has allowed their clients to not only lose weight fast, but also to acquire the skills necessary to sustain their weight for the future. After their hCG diet is complete, and the patient has reached their initial weight loss goals, clients will be able to choose low fat foods from health food stores and create a healthy meal plan on their own that will not cause them to gain back the weight they lost.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800- 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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