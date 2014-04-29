Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center Responds to ACOG's Decision to Close Minnesota Water Birth Programs

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Minnesota hospitals remove option for expecting mothers to deliver in hospital birthing centers unexpectedly, leaving many looking not just for answers but a safe solution.



Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) both released statements saying “that undergoing the first stage of labor, in a birthing pool may offer some advantages, such as decreased pain and shorter labors. However, immersion in water during the second stage (underwater birth) has no proven benefit to mother or baby, and can pose serious and sometimes fatal health risks.” While they may just be ‘recommendations’, this latest news has resulted in the immediate (and seemingly irrational) closure of 12 hospitals and 90-plus clinics in Minnesota and western Wisconsin by Allina Health leaving expended mothers without their original birthing plan.



“Despite recent decisions by Minneapolis area hospitals, water births are still a safe option for expectant mothers. Not only are women are entitled to the right to choose how and where they want to give natural birth, but they should also be provided adequate information to make informed choices for themselves and their baby,” states, Naturopathic Doctor, Amy Johnson-Grass who is the founder of Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center along with her husband, Tim.



She goes on to say, “Women who are desiring water birth will be happy to know that we can provide quality and safe water birth delivery options at our freestanding birth center in St. Paul.”



When it comes to the best available evidence, data generated from midwifery care provides the most accurate view of the safety of water birth because midwives practicing in birth centers are trained water birth providers. Contrary to popular belief, rates of newborn transfers to a hospital were lower after water birth (1.5%) than non-water birth (2.8%).



About Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center

Founded in 2010 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center is the cities first ever free-standing birthing center. They center follows best practice guidelines through rigorous education that has been set forth by The American Association of Birth Centers and The American College of Nurse Midwives. Every midwife at the center is qualified to provide education, risk assessment and care to women who desire water immersion for labor or birth. They focus their support on parents, by taking an active role in care and development during pregnancy. Each mother receives personalized maternity care with the health and safety of both mothers and their babies are first priority.



For media inquiries regarding Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center individuals are encouraged to contact, Dr. Amy Johnson-Grass directly, at 651-895-2520 or via email at info@health-foundations.com. To learn more, please visit: http://healthfoundationsbirthcenter.com/tag/birth-center-water-birth/



Amy Johnson-Grass ND, LN, LM, CPM

Naturopathic Doctor

Health Foundations Family Health & Birth Center

968 Grand Avenue

St. Paul, Minnesota 55105

651-895-2520

info@health-foundations.com

www.health-foundations.com