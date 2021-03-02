New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global Health Information Exchange Market was valued at USD 1227.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2552.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transformation of healthcare concerned data among medical facilities, health information organizations, companies that require and govern the exchange of this data. Electronic HIE allows healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to suitably access and securely share a patient's vital medical information electronically thus, improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange. The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient's information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. The demand for electronic HIE among care professionals is growing along worldwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the health information exchange market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1795



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Health Information Exchange market and profiled in the report are:



GE, eClinicalWorks, Siemens AG, Orion Health, Medicity, IBM Corporation, CareEvolution, Cerner Corporation, RelayHealth Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Application outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Others



Implementation model outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid



Solution type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric



Exchange set up (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Private HIE

Public HIE



Browse Complete Report "Health Information Exchange Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/health-information-exchange-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of healthcare disorders



3.2. Rapid access to prior cases



3.3. Worldwide increase in patient pool



Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Information Exchange Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Healthcare Information Exchange Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Global Healthcare Information Exchange Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Global Healthcare Information Exchange Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1795



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Health Information Exchange market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com