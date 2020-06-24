Health Information Technologies Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The global health information technologies market is expected to register a CAGR over 10% CAGR over the forecast period. This market is anticipated to witness dramatic increase in market size due to rising need cut healthcare costs and smooth workflow of hospitals. Top suppliers of health care IT technologies depend on low cost IT approaches, funding systems and interoperable technologies. With rising adoption of IT medicine models, clinical-centric models like preventive healthcare, remote monitoring for patients, telemedicine and home health care are projected to develop. Higher-level patient therapy and follow-up techniques have always been a huge necessity for the health sector. Healthcare IT enhances workflow and clinical management is being used as a strategy to lower operating costs of hospitals and clinics. Growing need for proper management of patient safety & data accuracy, lower healthcare cost, and implementation of multiple healthcare policies is promoting the use of healthcare information technologies.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Wipro, Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Dell Technologies Inc. and Mckesson Corporation.



Significant increase in demand for medical care has also spurred the chances of error in treatment and claim settlement. Thus, introduction of systems including CPOE (computerized physician order entry systems), PACS (picture archive and communication systems), and EMR (electronic medical record). These not only lowered probability of medical errors, but also improved the health-related information management. One of the fastest growing markets in the healthcare sector is the global Health Information Technology (HIT) market. This sector is influenced by the massive funding from the government and encouragement for the usage of IT in healthcare around the world. IT solution providers who can offer integrated applications for improving workflow efficiencies in hospitals have been attractive to reducing healthcare costs and improving the management of revenue cycles.



The changing pattern from therapeutic to patient-centric structures gives health information technology suppliers tremendous opportunities. The healthcare IT industry in Asia-Pacific offers huge market potential. India and China, followed by South Korea, are some of the fast-growing countries. As a consequence, the government has taken numerous attempts at reforms in healthcare and improved services in these increasingly growing economies. In these cases, medical information technology acts as a bridge between all health care providers, minimizes manual errors and cuts costs. It is expected that the Indian health industry will increase during the forecast period at an estimated CAGR of 24.0%. While the IT health sector is still in its early stages, the market for IT solutions in healthcare is projected to increase.



The global health information technologies market is bifurcated on the basis of product, end-user, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on end user, the market is segmented into providers and payers. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Health Information Technologies Market has been further divided into key countries.



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Health Information Technologies Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Product

4.1. Software

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Services



Chapter Five: Global Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – End-User

5.1. Providers

5.2. Payers



Chapter Six: Global Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Health Information Technologies Market – By Product, 2015-2025

7.1.1. Software

7.1.2. Hardware

7.1.3. Services

7.2. North America Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Providers

7.2.2. Payers

7.3. North America Health Information Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Health Information Technologies Market – By Product, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Software

8.1.2. Hardware

8.1.3. Services

8.2. Europe Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Providers

8.2.2. Payers

8.3. Europe Health Information Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Health Information Technologies Market – By Product, 2015-2025

9.1.1. Software

9.1.2. Hardware

9.1.3. Services

9.2. Asia Pacific Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Providers

9.2.2. Payers

9.3. Asia Pacific Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

9.3.1. Fitness & Wellness

9.3.2. Consumer Electronics

9.3.3. Healthcare

9.4. Asia-Pacific Health Information Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Ten: Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By Product, 2015-2025

10.1.1. Software

10.1.2. Hardware

10.1.3. Services

10.2. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Providers

10.2.2. Payers

10.3. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Health Information Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By Product, 2015-2025

11.1.1. Software

11.1.2. Hardware

11.1.3. Services

11.2. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By End-User, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Providers

11.2.2. Payers

11.3. Latin America Health Information Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.3.1. UAE

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia

11.3.3. Turkey

11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

12.1.1. Competition Dashboard

12.1.2. Company Profiles

12.1.2.1. GE Healthcare

12.1.2.1.1. Company Details

12.1.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

12.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview

12.1.2.1.5. News

12.1.2.2. Philips Healthcare

12.1.2.3. Siemens Healthcare

12.1.2.4. Cerner Corporation

12.1.2.5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.1.2.6. Wipro

12.1.2.7. Oracle Corporation

12.1.2.8. IBM

12.1.2.9. SAS Institute Inc.

12.1.2.10. Dell Technologies Inc.

12.1.2.11. Mckesson Corporation



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions



