Health Ingredients Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Modern society faces a number of pressing health-related issues related to lifestyle health conditions such as incidences of obesity, diabetes and heart diseases that have highlighted the need of health ingredients in our regime as health ingredients improve the functionality as well as the quality of nutrition of the food products. The global health ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Fortified Food & Beverage is Driving Health Ingredients Market During the Forecast Period



According to the World health organization, an estimated 250 000 to 500 000 vitamin A-deficient children become blind every year, half of them dying within 12 months of losing their sight. As per the World Health Organization, iron deficiency is the most common and widespread nutritional disorder in the world. As well as affecting a large number of children and women in developing countries. Every second pregnant woman and about 40% of preschool children are estimated to be anemic.



Malnutrition is widespread in industrialized nations but even more so in the developing regions of the world. Fortification of staple food with essential vitamins and minerals has proven to be a cost-effective and sustainable way of reaching a large number of people with vital nutrients. Fortified foods possess medicinal properties that provide healing benefits apart from energy and essential nutrients.



Prebiotic Starter Cultures is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Segment Over the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type application and source. Based on the type the study includes proteins, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, nutritional lipids, probiotic starter cultures, and other types. Based on the application, the study includes food, beverages, animal feed, personal care, and other applications. Moreover, based on the source, the study includes plant, animal, microbial and synthetic.



The factors responsible for the growth of the prebiotic starter culture segment is due to the increasing consumer awareness about various health benefits of consumption of probiotics such as it balances the friendly bacteria in the human digestive system, improves mental health conditions and reduce the severity of certain allergies and eczema.



Based on the source, plant-based health ingredients are anticipated to grab the largest share in the market due to high nutritional profile, low carbon footprint and easy availability of plant-based health ingredients.



North America is the Largest Player of the Healthy Ingredients Products



Due to the presence of a large number of companies in this region and the presence of several consumer groups who are more concerned about their health and regularly take the different types of healthy ingredients are helping to grow the demand for the health ingredients product in this region.



SupplySide West and food ingredients North America (FiNA) hosted an event that entered its 23rd year from October 15-19. Produced by Informa markets, the event showcased the top ingredients and technologies that are fuelling the growth and drive trends in dietary supplements, foods, beverages, and sports nutrition products.



According to Nielsen's Global Health and Wellness, Survey consumers are looking for functional foods that either reduce the risk of disease or promote good health. The Nielsen Group also found that consumers are monitoring food labels, with 55 percent of respondents indicating they select food based on the ingredient list.



Health Ingredients Market: Competitive Analysis



The report provides a detailed analysis of the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for overall health ingredients market and submarkets, guiding market leaders and new entrants. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches and product approvals to increase their market presence such as in March 2019, Lonza launched its new performance nutrition brand, Oceanix™ in the U.S.A and Canada. The unique phytoplankton ingredient is sustainably sourced from the ocean and meets the rising demand for natural, non-GMO and vegan supplement products.



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Lonza Group AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Arla Foods amba, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.



