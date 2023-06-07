Health Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends - Research Size 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- The health ingredients market was valued at USD 100.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% to reach USD 146.3 billion by 2027. The market has been driven by personalized nutrition trends in the food industry and advancements in nutrigenomics, allowing the manufacturing of products tailored to individual needs. These health ingredients offer various functional benefits, including immune system support, digestion aid, mental health promotion, beauty enhancement, and cardiovascular health improvement, among others.



Changing consumer lifestyles, shifting demographics, and growing concerns about nutrition and health have led to an increased demand for health ingredients. Consumers are now focusing more on holistic fitness, well-being, and nutrition, which has fueled the rapid expansion of the market for health ingredients such as omega-3, vitamins, omega-6, and probiotics.



Among the various types of health ingredients, protein supplements are expected to dominate the market in terms of value throughout the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to the growth of protein supplement intake as people seek to strengthen their immune systems. Surveys conducted during the pandemic showed a significant increase in the consumption of protein bars for health maintenance and immune system support.



In terms of source, plant-based health ingredients are projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This trend is primarily driven by changing consumer preferences towards plant-based products and the increasing number of individuals opting for vegan diets or having allergies to animal-derived ingredients. Investments in the alternative protein market, including plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, have also reached record highs, highlighting the growing interest in plant-based health ingredients.



In terms of applications, the pharmaceutical products segment is expected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Health ingredients are incorporated into pharmaceutical products to provide a wide range of benefits, including antioxidant action, blood sugar control, osteoporosis prevention, heart health, stress reduction, beauty enhancement, and weight management.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to have the highest market share for health ingredients. The region has a significant population of millennials, who are actively engaged in fitness and constantly seeking innovative products. This population's preference for dietary supplements to achieve optimal nutrition is a key driver for the growth of health ingredients in the APAC region.



Key players in the market for health ingredients include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Associated British Foods PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DSM, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Lonza, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Glanbia PLC, CHR Hansen Holdings A/S, and Probi. These players have adopted strategies such as strategic partnerships, expansions, and new product launches to expand their presence in different regions and industrial segments.



