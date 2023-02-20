Health Ingredients Market Worth $146.3 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- According to a research report "Health Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics starter culture, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant and Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins), Application, Source, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for health ingredients is estimated at USD 100.5 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 146.3 billion by 2027.



Download PDF Brochure



Consumers' changing lifestyles, shifting demographics, and expanding nutrition and health concerns have increased demand for health ingredients. As consumers focus more on fitness, well-being, and nutrition from a holistic perspective, the demand for health ingredients such as omega-3, vitamins, omega-6, and probiotics is rapidly expanding.



By type, the protein supplements segment is projected to have the highest market share in terms of value throughout the forecast period



The intake of protein supplements has grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the immune system. According to a two-week survey conducted by Glanbia PLC, a manufacturer of nutrition products, in April 2020 to monitor the effect of COVID-19 on consumers' spending on food and nutrition products in the US, a higher percentage of respondents reported consuming protein bars to maintain their health and strengthen their immune systems, rising from 21% in week 1 to 23% in week 2. The demand for protein is constantly rising along with the human population. Additionally, proteins' versatile and functional properties are gaining more interest.



By source, the plant-based segment is projected to have the highest market share during the forecast period



The market for health ingredients is growing at a high rate; changing consumer preferences from meat-based products to plant-based products is one of the main reasons that drive the market for plant-based health ingredients. Also, plant-based health ingredients are a major source of vitamins, proteins, and other health ingredients for vegans and consumers with allergies to various animal-derived ingredients worldwide. According to the GFI (Good Food Institute), investment in the alternative protein market reached a new high in 2020, with $3.1 billion invested in industries such as plant-based meat, dairy-free, fermentation, and cultivated meat. $2.1 billion was invested in vegan meat, egg, and dairy.



By application, the pharmaceutical products segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR throughout the forecasted period



Health ingredients are added to pharmaceutical products to provide a wide range of benefits, such as Antioxidant action & cell protection, Blood sugar level control, Osteoporosis prevention, Heart Health, Anti-stress, Beauty, and Weight management.



APAC is projected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



According to the World Economic Forum 2021, Asia is unmatched regarding millennials. 1.1 billion millennials live in the region, making up 24% of the region's population. For instance, two-thirds of the passports in China are held by people under the age of 40. By 2030, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to have 75% of its consumers as millennials and Gen Z. This population is active fitness enthusiasts and continuously seeking innovative products. Consequently, millennials play an essential role in consuming dietary supplements in the region that help them achieve the goal of optimal nutrition. This key factor will eventually pave the way for health ingredients to grow significantly in value sales during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.



Make an Inquiry



The key players in this market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Incorporated (US), Ingredion (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (UK), Lonza (Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), CHR Hansen Holdings A/S, (Denmark), and Probi (Sweden). Strategic partnerships were the dominant strategy adopted by the key players, followed by expansions and new product launches. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions and industrial segments.



Related Reports:



Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - (2020 - 2025)



Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Regional Outlook, and Forecast



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441