Health Insurance Comparison Site Health Compare Shares Tips on How to Find Personal Health Insurance

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Health insurance comparison site, HealthCompare, is publishing tips to help some of the more than 50 million Americans that are currently without health insurance find medical coverage to fit their budget, medical needs and lifestyle.



One of the most recently published articles, How to Find Personal Health Insurance gives consumers a number of tips on how to find coverage, including:



“One of the easiest way to start your search is to look for companies on the internet that offer health insurance quotes

from a variety of providers. Quote comparison sites such as Health Compare also have tools to make it easy to compare the pros and cons of various plans.The process is very easy, you only have to fill out a simple web form that asks for basic information such as your zip code, the ages of the parties to be insured and details about tobacco use and if any applicants are full time students. The website will then give you a list of insurers that could offer you coverage and the details of every plan that suits your needs. The quotes offered will be for a variety of plans and it is important to compare the details of each insurer’s offer to make sure the insurance will be suitable for your needs and budget.”“Premiums are but a small part of the price of health insurance, deductibles vary widely by policy and a high deductible can leave you with sky high bills in the future. As you are shopping for health care insurance or trying to decide between employer sponsored plans, be certain to not only look at the premium but other potential costs such as the deductible, coinsurance and co-pays. These can make a huge difference in what you ultimately pay for health care.”Consumers can find out more inforamation by visiting HealthCompare’s blog: http://healthcompare.org/ and can read the full article at http://healthcompare.org/how-to-find-personal-health-insurance/